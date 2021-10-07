Team Sana Assists COVID Hit Provinces

The three affected provinces of Western, Eastern and Western Highlands provinces have faced a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths recently. The call for assistance by the provincial health authority is due to overwhelming cases in their health systems.

St John being PNG’s national emergency ambulance service will often be the first on scene when disaster or major emergencies occur, like that of significant health emergencies.

Their services may be required to provide a range of emergency health support measures at the incident site to save lives or to reduce suffering.

St Johns developed the HEST course in partnership with Team Sana preparing its doctors, nurses, ambulance and health workers with essential knowledge and skills in providing health care during emergencies or disasters

This training has resulted in the St John Health Emergency Support Team activities to be able to better integrate with and support the lead PNG Emergency Medical Team (EMT), Team ‘Sana’.