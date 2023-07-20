Teak project launched

The launch conceded with the inauguration of Governor Michael Marum as patron of the Organization for Industrial Spiritual and Culture Association (OISCA) - Rabaul Chapter.

OISCA Board Chairman Sinai Brown said that the partnership between OISCA and the provincial government is to give the governor ownership, and honour schools in East New Britain who have graduated many successful people.

The teak tree is used to build houses. It can also be sold for an income.

Brown said OISCA has innovative programs that can send industrial workers to Japan to work for example.

“That is the agreement that we want here in this partnership and this is something that will benefit the people of the province,” he said.

Brown said being a patron means one is the guidian, protector and supporter of OISCA.

He added that OISCA has partnered with other stakeholders in carrying out the teak project where awareness, nurseries and planting has reached almost all the four districts.

The Governor also announced that the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) last Friday passed a paper regarding the teak project and urged the people to plant this tree and promote reforestation and preserve natural resources.