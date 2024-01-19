 

Teachers increment to be paid in April

BY: Loop Author
15:13, January 19, 2024
278 reads

The 3 per cent increment payment for teachers will be paid by April of this year says PNG Teachers Association (PNGTA) President Aita Sanangkepe.

Sanangkepe admits the process has been long since the signing of the MOU by the PNGTA and Teaching Service Commission last December.

He said the document is now with the Department of Personal Management. DPM will then send the document to the Registry to register the document for processing.

“It is in the process now, once the registry is satisfied with the registration, they will hand the document over to the salary section for processing,” the PNGRA President said.

“Therefore, I would like to inform all teachers in Papua New Guinea that by April of this year, the payment will be processed.”

While Sanangkepe confirms that while all teachers in the country have been registered, teachers who are unable to receive their payments in April, will be dealt with separately. 

Tags: 
Teachers pay increment
PNG Teachers Association (PNGTA)
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 278 reads