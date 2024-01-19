Teachers increment to be paid in April

Sanangkepe admits the process has been long since the signing of the MOU by the PNGTA and Teaching Service Commission last December.

He said the document is now with the Department of Personal Management. DPM will then send the document to the Registry to register the document for processing.

“It is in the process now, once the registry is satisfied with the registration, they will hand the document over to the salary section for processing,” the PNGRA President said.

“Therefore, I would like to inform all teachers in Papua New Guinea that by April of this year, the payment will be processed.”

While Sanangkepe confirms that while all teachers in the country have been registered, teachers who are unable to receive their payments in April, will be dealt with separately.