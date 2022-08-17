Teachers Attend Science Training

Fifty-one (51) participants comprising of Senior Standard Inspector Basic Education, Standard Inspector Basic Education, Education Officers, Provincial Training Coordinators (PTCs), and primary school head teachers, attended The Trainer of Trainers workshop.

These participants will then go back and implement trainings in 37 clusters in 17 districts of six provinces under the BEST PNG project.

The workshop focused on Component 1, which is, Primary in PNG program.

BEST PNG is a three-year program led by the Department of Education and supported by the Global Partnership of Education (GPE) with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as the Coordinating Agency and the Save the Children as the Grant Agent.

The BEST PNG program has six different components;

Component 1 is on Primary in-service teaching training in SBC Math and Science



Component 2 is on Primary pre-service Team Northern (Oro) province doing group work under Math and Science unit outline dated, Science Inquiry based Learning.



Component 3 is on increasing more female Math and Science teachers



Component 4 is on Variable Part is on equity, efficiency and learning outcomes,



Component 5 is on Gr 1 & 2 Math and Science teacher manuals and



Component 6 focuses on program management and monitoring.

The trainer of trainers who attended the workshop represent the six provinces, where the BEST PNG project is implemented which is Milne Bay, West New Britain, West Sepik, Gulf, Western and Oro provinces.

A total of 19 sessions were covered during the workshop which included topics on why teach science, new approach to teaching and learning science, planning an inclusive lesson, baseline findings, student centered lessons and expectations for planning a SBC lesson, among others.

The expected outcome of the training for participants to know the workshop materials, reflect on the BEST baseline study findings, share examples of science lessons taught using

SBC materials, review their science development action plans, identify knowledge and skills, analyze active learning strategies, explain the differentiation methods and others.

Participant and Best PNG Provincial Trainer for Oro Province, Wesley Pasire said he found the training very useful, as it was informative.

He said these new teaching techniques would replace the old method or style of teaching.