Teachers acknowledged

Since 1994, World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated on October 5th every year.

Morobe’s education program advisor, Keith Tangui, said teachers mould and shape students who grow up to be qualified professionals.

“And many people, when they look at a teacher, they say ‘this is the teacher who taught me in this grade’,” he said.

“So as provincial program advisor for education, I have total confidence and trust in all our teachers across Morobe, starting from elementary, primary, secondary, TVET and all the private schools as well who deliver quality education for the future leaders of this country.

“And I am very proud to have a lot of teachers who are very committed to their job even though many of them live in trying conditions like leaking roof, very rough terrains and all these river crossings that they do for our students in the rural areas. Even those in semi-urban and urban areas do a very big job.”

Tangui said teachers become students’ parents from 8am to 3pm, or 4pm for secondary schools.

“Children spend little time with their families,” he said. “So teachers set the benchmark.

“So on this World Teachers’ Day, I’d like to commend all our teachers in Morobe for the tireless job that they do.”

(Huonville Primary School teachers)