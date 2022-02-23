Teacher Achieves Retirement Goals

During his working life, Philip set himself a goal to have K500,000 saved with Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) when he retired.

“By setting this goal, I knew what I needed to retire, and I was pleased with what I had achieved when I received my compulsory retirement letter,” Philip happily announced.

Once a teacher, always a teacher, Mr Tengistinut now wishes to pass on some saving tips to other teachers and Papua New Guineans to help them save for a better retirement.

Philip’s key tip for teachers is to plan before they are thinking to retire.

“Your Savings are like your food garden, so when you retire and return home, you can harvest from this garden that you have been growing during your working life. Remember, our hands are used to holding chalk for 20 to 30, some 40 years, like me,” said Mr Tengistinut.

“When we retire and return home we must turn to subsistence farming to sustain ourselves, this requires holding a bush knife and we can hurt our hands because we are not used to that.” he added.

“So it is better to plan and save for retirement so we can live comfortably and relax whilst harvesting from the garden that we have planted, saved, and grown with Nambawan Super.”

Philip achieved his savings goal by utilizing the NSL Voluntary Contributions (VC) product through which members can contribute after tax payments, on top of their compulsory 6 percent employee contributions. These contributions are not taxed on exit.

Utilising VC will allow members to have more funds in their account to earn interest, which then leads to more compound interest gained. Member’s that take advantage of VC are also in a much better financial position when taking out a Housing Advance to purchase or make improvements to their homes even before they retire.

When he found out about the VC product, he quickly began the voluntary deductions making his personal contributions a total of 15 percent of his salary.

“After 40 years of service with the Education Department, and as a Retirement Savings Account (RSA) member with Nambawan Super, I would like to encourage all my other colleagues to take advantage of the VC product.”

NSL members who are 5-10 years from retirement are encouraged to get ahead of their retirement savings by registering for the new Get Ready for Retirement Financial Literacy Training.

The three-hour training program helps members think about what steps they need to take while still working, to ensure they can have a comfortable retirement.

