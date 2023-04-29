TB Awareness Initiative in PNG

Last month, the project staff organized a TB education session at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, aimed at teachers from Port Moresby Grammar, Lahara Avenue School, Kopkop College, Bavaroko Primary, and Coronation Primary Schools, in the lead up to #WorldTBDay.

The initiative was timely and strategic, as it helped to increase awareness of the disease among the participants.

During the session, the teachers were provided with a variety of information materials and tools, including flip charts, brochures on basic facts about TB in children, stickers, and a demonstration of the ‘healthy lung game’. The resources were designed to help the teachers educate their students and the wider community about TB, its symptoms, and the importance of seeking medical attention if someone develops the disease.

This collaboration between Australia and the Paediatric Society of PNG aims to highlight the significance of raising awareness about TB and promoting good health practices in PNG.

By educating the teachers, the initiative hopes to create a ripple effect that will lead to improved knowledge and understanding of TB among children and their families.

The effort will contribute to a healthier community and help reduce the prevalence of TB in the region.