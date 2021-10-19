Taxpayers deserve the best: Rosso

Lae MP and Lands Minister, John Rosso, made this statement in relation to an incomplete classroom at Huonville Primary School.

K500,000 was allocated in 2019 by the Morobe Provincial Government to build a classroom for Huonville Primary School.

Disbursed by the provincial works division, the contractor of their choice received payment but only managed to build a foundation.

Minister Rosso was concerned that taxpayers’ money was mismanaged considering the Lae City Authority recently opened a new double-storey classroom next to the incomplete project.

“Too many times, we do contracts with wantoks and with contractors who don’t own a wheelbarrow and we expect them to do things,” stated Rosso.

“But for the case of Huonville, I think the Lae City Authority board has been very prudent when they awarded the contract to the contractor, who has done a fantastic job.

“Our kids, as I always say, deserve the best that they can get. Our job as politicians and public servants is to provide that best for our children.”

The Lae MP stressed that they make sure to have the highest standard possible in the screening of contractors when it comes to building infrastructure within the district. He emphasised on the prudent management of people’s money.

“As I said earlier, if you don’t own a wheelbarrow, don’t bother tendering,” he stated. “You need a contractor who is a specialist in that role. If you’re a road contractor, you must have machines, you must have expertise.

“If you’re a building contractor, you must have expertise, you must have specialist project managers, you must have the financing available to complete that work.

“We don’t want to just get some backyard operator to come and, no work possible, and then it reflects back on us as leaders.”