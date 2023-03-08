Taxis protest against killing

The protest was due to the tragic death of taxi driver, Wanpis Kondowa yesterday, who was murdered along the Papa-Lealea route and found at the Boera junction.

Kondowa from Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province was taken in by St John Ambulance and left at the 3mile morgue.

This was a recent murder, which occurred after the death of another taxi driver in February of this year at Nine Mile on the outskirts of Port Moresby.

A concerned taxi driver, Benji Londe, who was part of the convoy stated that the sudden death has left bus and taxi drivers in disbelief.

“We are the life savers, we have been providing transport services to the people around the city for so long, why did this happen to us. I’m calling on the government to look into this and see how this issue of the killings of taxi and bus drivers can stop,” stated Londe.

However more investigation needs to be done, taxi drivers are curious as to whether their colleague was murdered deliberately or during a robbery.