Taurama Road under repair

Since 2017, the residents at Taurama Bay have been waiting for the completion of their roads. Today displays a promise in action as the roads near completion.

As the saying goes, "Good things come to those who wait" and for the Taurama community that time is nigh. Since 2019, the promise of installing footpaths and LED lights is eventuating thanks to Office of NCD Governor, Powes Parkop and MP Justin Tkatchenko.

The residents have made it also their duty to be part of the roadworks. They are currently assisting the construction workers to ensure this is competed on time.