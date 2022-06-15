Taskul suspects called to surrender

Police believe that over 40 suspects were involved in the brutal killing of two youths on Sunday, 12th June, on New Hanover Island.

New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat, said the suspects need to surrender between June 13th and June 20th, before they face the full brunt of the law.

He made the call in response to an outcry by mothers, community leaders and public servants who witnessed the incident.

“Police received reports on the Taskul killing a couple of hours after the incident,” he outlined.

“Police have swiftly moved in to gather initial reports and establish first point of contact.

“At this stage, the Tigak operation has wound down today (June 14th) with five accomplices who surrendered.

“We do not have manpower in Taskul so we will be there to assist them to restore normalcy and protect government properties to ensure basic services continue.”

PPC Nebanat highlighted that he will be having a meeting this week with the provincial law and order committee to present a plan on how the police will deal with the situation.

Furthermore, police will also attend to an unlawful wounding incident on Mussau Island.

“I plead with the provincial administration and Kavieng district administration to assist their people in restoring law and order in the area.

“This issue is a complex 20-year-old pandemic that needs to be attended to promptly and effectively for the sake of our women and children.”

(New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat)