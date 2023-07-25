Taskforce to probe Puma, BPNG issue

In a media statement issued yesterday, Monday 24 July, Prime Minister James Marape said in the interest of national security, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) convened on Friday, July 21, 2023, and recommended the following to the National Security Council (NSC) and National Executive Council (NEC):

1. Minister for Petroleum and Energy Hon. Kerenga Kua will utilise his powers to compel both Puma and BPNG to ensure fuel supply.

2. NEC will direct the establishment of a task force comprising representatives from the Treasury, BPNG, Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (FASU), Internal Revenue Commission (IRC), Customs, Department of Petroleum and Energy, along with two independent forensic audit firms.

This task force will thoroughly investigate the allegations of money laundering by Puma, as the BPNG Board lacked sufficient information to address the issue effectively.

3. The Government will urgently explore an energy business modality to ensure the country is not held to ransom.

"I have assigned DPM (John) Rosso and Treasurer (Ian) Ling-Stuckey to address this matter, and I extend my gratitude for their relentless efforts in preventing an energy/fuel crisis in our country," stated Prime Minister

“After diligent efforts from DPM Rosso, Treasurer Ling-Stuckey, NSAC, NSC, and NEC, a temporary solution has been put in place, and potential long-term solutions are under consideration.”