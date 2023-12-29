Taskforce announced to look into rising prices of goods and services

Prime Minister Marape in his New Year address to the nation acknowledged the inflation levels and the hardships Papua New Guineans are going through. He committed to getting this taskforce to work as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister’s New Year message focused on certain measures the government is taking to ease the burden on daily living and seek ways to fix the country.

He attested that the cost of living has risen given the high inflation rates, further leading to a rise in the price of goods and services. He also acknowledged the dwindling purchasing power of Kina.

He attributed these to COVID 19 when the global inflation rate was at its highest and said like any other country in the world, PNG also rises and falls with these economic tides.

“This is especially so after coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022, when the global inflation rate was at its highest at nearly 9 per cent, unlike at around 3 per cent before COVID-19,” stated the Prime Minister.

His government through the treasury department introduced measures in 2023 to cushion out this impact including increasing the tax threshold to K20,000 for low-income earners and cancelling taxes on certain household items.

However, Marape says he has realized that the government need to do more and has now announced the establishment of a Task Force to be headed by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso.

The task force will look into the rise in the price of goods and services as well as the minimum wages for low-income earners.

The Task Force will be working with the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) and is expected to recommend workable solutions to the government.

He adds these solutions will be implemented forthwith.