The mission of the task force is to provide continuous support in the Pacific Island countries, assist U.S. embassies as needed, and reinforce lasting and meaningful relationships in the region.

Task Force Oceania’s Pacific Augmentation Team (PAT) Papua New Guinea (PNG) represents the agility of U.S. Army organisations to achieve mission success regardless of circumstances.

PAT PNG consists of two soldiers, officer-in-charge, Captain (Capt.) Christopher Meza and cultural liaison officer, Corporal (Cpl) Louie Kaman. Over the course of their year-long mobilisation, they have set the precedent for future operations.

As the first iteration of PATs to PNG, the team deployed to the Pacific island country to assist the U.S. Embassy with the planning and facilitation of activities and engagements between Service Component Commands, the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF), and the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Capt. Meza, as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard (WIANG), the assigned state partner to PNG, is in a position to build real and long lasting relationships between the two nations and highlight the U.S. military commitment to the security and stability in the region.

The State Partnership Program (SPP) links a state’s National Guard with a partner nation’s military, security forces and disaster response organizations in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship.

“According to conversations I’ve had with PNGDF Soldiers, they feel like Task Force Oceania and the WIANG SPP will be an added bonus to what they have with the ADF in terms of subject-matter-exchanges, training and engagements,” said Kaman.

“They recognise the capabilities and professionalism of the U.S. military and partnering with them will increase the capabilities of the PNGDF and ensure the safety and stability of the nation and the Pacific region as a whole.”

This is Task Force Oceania’s first year in Papua New Guinea. Each Pacific augmentation team is on a one-year assignment. At the end of each year, they will be replaced to maintain continuous U.S. Army support to Papua New Guinea in the years to come.