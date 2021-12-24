Tari women call for improved safety

They aired their concerns during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp.

Philp met with eight women leaders during a visit to Hela to officially open the Tari Family and Sexual Violence Unit, built through the support of the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership at more than PGK1.675 million.

The High Commissioner said women in Hela were important leaders in their communities and he was keen to hear about the issues they faced and their ideas for change.

Among those who attended the meeting were Janet Koriama, President, Hela Provincial Council of Women, Sister Clare Lembo, Manager of the Tari Family Support Centre, Sergeant Alice Arigo, Officer in Charge of the Tari Family and Sexual Violence Unit, and Kikita Village Court Magistrate, Angela Kope.

The leaders said there needed to be increased education and training to help empower women economically and become more effective advocates for change, greater gender awareness among police and other justice officials, and more resources for safe houses and other vital services for those experiencing gender-based violence.

The meeting followed the inaugural Hela Women’s Forum, which brought together more than 70 women from across the province to share experiences and ideas about advocating for peace and economic empowerment.

The forum was supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership earlier this year.

(Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, with the eight women leaders in Tari)