Tambua out on bail

Tambua was granted bail by the Waigani District Court at 11pm on Monday.

He appeared at the same court this morning where he was read all the 26 charges and the matter adjourned to April 4th for the first mention.

Tambua was first reported for various sexual offences by his wife last year. Since then, repeated attempts by police to bring him in for a Record of Interview were unsuccessful as he employed a range of legal measures to avoid questioning.

However, yesterday Tambua was requested to attend another interview and was subsequently arrested and charged with 26 counts of criminal offending of a serious sexual nature.

Police bail in such matters is refused in accordance with the laws relating to serious sexual offending and Tambua was remanded in custody pending a court appearance.

His lawyers worked swiftly overnight by filing a bail application at the Waigani District Court.

Magistrate Paul Nii presided over the matter to grant Tambua a K10,000 bail at 11pm.

Social media and Watsapp forums were inundated with comments about the bail application being heard in the night, with many expressing double standards in the country where politicians are treated differently from ordinary citizens.

However, Section 6 of the Bail Act stipulates that a bail application can be made at any time, and does not set a time limit as to when a bail application can be sought. The accused has a right to bail and depending on their lawyers, they can file urgent bail applications anytime of the day or night.

Many also queried the payment method used to pay for the bail. Again, lawyers representing Tambua said the system allows for the national and district court registries to accept bail payments at anytime when bail applications are heard and granted, and they utilized these avenues to pay for the bail of their client.

Meantime, Edward Sasingian of Sasingian Lawyers representing Tambua appeared before Justice Panuel Mogish this afternoon to inform the National Court of the actions taken at the Committal Court where the application for bail was granted last night.

This was because Tambua was also charged with rape, and under Section 4 of the bail act, persons charged with rape cannot be granted bail except by the National or Supreme Court. However, lawyers had to inform the National Court of last night’s proceeding at the District Court.

Edward Sasingian backed his presentation with the argument that no firearm was involved, warranting a bail to be sought at the District Court.

Justice Mogish acknowledged this, however highlighted what he termed as the “rush of activities last night” and said he has consulted the registrar and Justice David Cannings and they will come up with a set of procedures as to how bail applications can be facilitated after hours, that’s from 6pm to 7:45 am.

Meantime Tambua was charged for the following offences: