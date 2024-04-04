Tambua’s sexual offence case adjourned

Presiding Magistrate Paul Nii told Tambua today in Court that the matter will proceed further after the police complete their investigations, which will formulate the police hand-up brief that will be presented to the Court for further directions.

When Tambua appeared for his first mention today, his lawyer Edward Sasingian presented two new motions to the Court.

The first motion was to seek a leave from the Court to grant Tambua the freedom of movement, and the second was to bar the media from reporting on the matter.

Magistrate Nii granted the first motion but refused to grant the second.

“Media freedom is everyone’s freedom, and being a leader, you are subject to criticism that you cannot hide from it.

“Media is the eyes and ears for people living in the remote areas of Papua New Guinea so that is why I will and always will advocate for media freedom. That is why I will not bar the media from reporting on this matter.

“But the first motion yes, freedom of rights and freedom of movement is paramount, that is why I grant this application,” said Nii.

He told Sasingian that the granting of the first motion comes with the condition that the defendant must always appear in court when scheduled to.

The Magistrate then urged the media to report on facts and not be influenced by information from outside sources.

Tambua was arrested and charged with 26 offenses relating to alleged sexual offending against children and family members on Monday 4th March 2024, and was released on a K10,000 bail on the night of his arrest.