Talks of WNB Provincial hospital relocation continues

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel confirmed that while negotiations are underway, the existing hospital can be used as the district hospital.

“We are negotiating with NBPOL for a land near Kumbango so that hospital can be built in a new location rather than demolishing existing old one.

“And this is not final but we do our best to negotiate for the land and it’s not free. NBPOL will charge and we are willing to pay. Delaying their decision to allocate land is not in the best interest of our province.

“If we secure the land, then we can preserve the current one as District hospital,” Governor Muthuvel told this newsroom

Governor Muthuvel also confirmed that the funds earmarked for the commitment made by Prime Minister James Marape in 2022 for the construction of the West New Britain Provincial Hospital has been captured in the 2024 National Money Plan.

“The funds allocated for the hospital is captured in the 2024 national budget under the National Department of Health, K20m counter funding similar to what they have done in Goroka and East Sepik’s Boram hospital,” he said.

The Governor stressed that they will need Treasury support to finalize their negotiations with VAMED, a globally leading provider of services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and EU banks for funding and terms.

The West New Britain Provincial Hospital construction ground breaking was done by Prime Minister James Marape in 2021 and work is yet to commence.

Marape, during the ground-breaking ceremony, said the construction and upgrading of the Kimbe Hospital from Level 5 to Level 6, is part of the government's plan to construct good regional and provincial hospitals.

He said he will ensure the hospital is constructed and delivered by 2025, when PNG celebrates 50 years of independence.

Governor Muthuvel on June 15, 2023 queried the status of this NEC-approved Kimbe Provincial Hospital following the groundbreaking of the project in September 2021 in Parliament.

The former Treasurer said at that time, “Kimbe hospital will cost around K300 million. That’s a very large project so that requires a lot of assessment.”

“To get straight to the point, the status of the Kimbe hospital, treasury is now finalizing an NEC submission to take to cabinet to endorse this particular project.”

This is yet to come to fruition.