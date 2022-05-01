Tali's Pharmacy opens

On Friday 29 April, the pharmacist officially opened the doors to her business called Tali’s Pharmacy.

Present at the opening ceremony were Tali’s husband and family, her business partner Dr Sarah Kiniafa, heads of other SMEs and invited guests.

It was a family event, with Tali’s husband and master of ceremony, Captain Clark Piokole taking the stage to introduce his entrepreneur wife and her business. Captain Piokole, a former Air Niugini Pilot has been instrumental in encouraging local SMEs through the Unity Mall initiative.

“On behalf of my hardworking wife, the pretty half of me and her lovely sister and business partner Dr Sarah Kiniafa, I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart I thank you all for coming. This means a lot to us,” said Captain Piokole.

Capt Piokole expressed how challenging it was to get the pharmacy business off the ground, recalling a time when they purchased K1000 worth of stock that came in only one box. Making light of the situation he said, “I said to myself we’re in the wrong business. No wonder nobody’s done retail pharmacy before.”

Capt Piokole went on to say, “But praise God it’s happening already. I think it’s historical and I believe in the way with the passion that she (Tali) has and it’s been a long time dream, I believe that she can grow it to become a household name in PNG.”

Tali Piokole from Gulf (father) and Fiji (mother) graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences with a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy. She studied there from years 2000 – 2004.

“Since I graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea with my Pahrmacy Degree, I went straight into retail pharmacy for 14 plus years. Because at the back of my mind, I wanted to do something like this which is officiating today.”

Tali’s time in the private sector employed by various retail pharmacies, realized that the businesses were only by foreigners.

Tali said this was another encouraging reason for her to venture into her own business. She says her husband has been her greatest inspiration and a mentor who pushed her to achieve her dream.

The pharmacy owner also acknowledged all other efforts that were instrumental in making her dream a reality.

“Since the registration last year, it took me and my wonderful business partner Dr Sarah Kiniafa quite some time to set it up properly. Unlike other businesses, pharmacy business requirements are quite critical and you have to go through stringent checks to meet the industry standards and requirements.

“Finally, the patience and endurance has paid off and we are excited to have the first properly setup nationally owned retail pharmacy to open its doors,” said Tali.

Tali’s Parmacy is located in the new Unity Mall in the Steamships Compound, Waigani in Port Moresby.