Talasea roads to get facelift

The ground breaking ceremony was witnessed by WNB Governor Francis Maneke, Regional MP Sasindran Muthuvel, Deputy Secretary for Works, John Sitapai and National Planning Assistant Secretary Monica Laqui, in Kimbe.

The ground breaking will pave way for works to start on several portions of the road in the district.

The roads are; Kimbe town roads, Mai to Hoskins and Bola Kavugara roads funded by the Government through the Department of Works and Hoskins Koimimu through the District Services Improvement Program and Provincial Services Improvement Program funding.

The contractors are JV PNG Ltd for Kimbe town roads, GMan Contractors for Mai Hoskins, PDC for Bola Kavugara and Gamua Road Repairs to work on Hoskins Koimumu.

Governor Maneke and Mr Muthuvel expressed satisfaction that works will begin on these roads as they are on the economic corridor.

Most rural parts of West New Britain need road accessibility to bring health and education services and to attend to law and order issues.

Mr Muthuvel said that within the New Guinea Islands region, WNB was chosen as a strategic location to develop projects down to the district.

Meanwhile, Mr Sitapai said road is an important asset that drives economic growth to a province.

The West New Britain Provincial Government looks forward in partnering with the Department of Works to deliver this service.