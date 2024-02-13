Talasea K60m Budget approved

The approved budget comprises K51 million allocated for DDA initiatives and over K9 million from unspent provincial and local-level government grants.

Member for Talasea, Freddie Kumai, elucidated that the budget is divided into three primary components: the District Services Improvement Program, district functions, and local-level government functions.

Kumai emphasized the paramount importance of completing ongoing projects initiated in 2023 and ensuring their continuity throughout the current year. Among the significant undertakings slated for completion is the K4 million Talasea Police Barracks and police station project, anticipated to be commissioned in July.

Furthermore, the budget will facilitate infrastructure upgrades in schools across the district and mark the commencement of construction for the Bola District Hospital project.

With the endorsement of the budget, the Talasea District looks forward to a year of sustained development and progress across various sectors