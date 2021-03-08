Talasea district submits LEDL funds acquittals

Governor Francis Maneke when handing over the acquittals said Talasea district wants to be different from other provinces and acquit its LEDL funds appropriately.

“For the first time, the Talasea district wants to comply with the requirements set by the Forestry on the usage of the LEDL funds in the district.

“More importantly, the funds that have been given to us as a district but were used accordingly.”

He said even though they have encountered many challenges including the Mt Ulevun volcanic eruptions, as well as others; the LEDL funds were used on such key priority areas.

Maneke said Talasea district aimed to administer the funds properly and make sure funds were appropriately according to requirements set by the Forestry Authority.

He added that Talasea had already signed an agreement with the Forestry Authority and is only fitting to acquit the LEDL funds appropriately.

“We believe that it is important for us as the district to be part of such forestry activities so that we can be able to absorb as much as we can as stipulated in the agreement.”

Maneke further pointed out that the acquittal is timely and thanked the Talasea DDA staff for putting the acquittals together.

The National Forestry Authority released a total of K7m LEDL funds to Talasea district in the 2019 and 2020 budget that enabled the district to implement several key development projects.

The funds were distributed in sectoral components, which include:

Health – K1m, Education – K1m, Community developments – K1.3m, Infrastructure – K3.2m and Administration – K500,000.

Out of the total expenditure, K189,922.03 remains as the current balance.

Maneke also stressed that managing people’s expectation and perception were some of the few challenges encountered especially when these LEDL funding were targeted for the beneficiaries within the timber concession areas.

He recommended that since Talasea district is complying with the guidelines and requirements of LEDL funding, the National Forestry Authority must consider the necessary support and assistance to the district going forward.

Meantime, Director project allocations, Magdalene Maihua who accepted the acquittals on behalf of the National Forestry Authority Managing Director thanked Talasea District for being the first to submit its acquittals and assured Maneke that more funding will be made available to the district.