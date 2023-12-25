Talasea DDA empowers maritime villages

The ten villages and groups are Lama, St. Micheal Balangore, Vituhu, and Penata in the Bali Vitu LLG, Komavavo Buluwara, Kabili, Matoto, and Pangalu in the Talasea LLG, and Laleki Youths Fishing group in Kimbe Urban LLG. These groups received not only the 23-footer boats but also powerful 40Hp engines.

The tangible impact of this initiative was immediately evident, with the recipients expressing heartfelt gratitude. These spokespersons spoke highly of the leadership qualities exhibited by Talasea MP Freddie Kumai and applauded the efforts of the Talasea District Development Authority.

They pledged continued support for the ongoing work and future programs spearheaded by the DDA.

During the formal presentation of the boats, Mr. Kumai underscored the importance of viewing these assets as communal resources rather than personalized possessions.

His emphasis on the collective benefit reinforced the idea that these boats are instrumental in advancing the entire community's welfare.

Adding to the positive developments, Mr. Kumai shared news of the Talasea District Development Authority's recent acquisition – a ship valued at an impressive K800,000.00 – intended for the people of Bali Island.

This substantial investment is expected to arrive in the province early next year, promising improved transportation and connectivity for the island residents.