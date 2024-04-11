TAFE explains certificate delay

IEA School of TAFE Manager, Dr William Pedley, apologized for the delay of certificates and outlined actions taken to address this.

“The IEA College of TAFE acknowledges and sincerely regrets that, as part of the recent graduation ceremony, deserving students did not receive their course completion certificates. Effective immediately, the college is working with the IEA to audit its records and confirm the status of those students entitled to graduate from their studies in 2023.

“For the first time we attempted to graduate the whole of 2023 in one go. Previously we had a graduation following the first semester and then the second one following second semester. Combining the two proved to be a logistical problem which we had not been used to,” said Pedley.

He added that another issue was the delay in reconciling their accounts saying although all assessments were completed, students identified and qualified to graduate, the school was not able to reconcile all the accounts on time.

“We are very sorry that that wasn’t been able to be done on time. There is a team of 15 people that have been working flat out trying to clear these accounts and make sure that the certificates can be issued,” he continued.

Pedley encouraged students who haven’t cleared accounts with several school fees to have that done before certificates are issued. In the meantime, those who are cleared are being called individually to get their certificates at the college.

He advised that the school would have this issue sorted out in 2 weeks’ time.