TAFE college looks to expand courses

About 15 students from around the country travelled in to receive their Certificate IV in Counselling during the 30th graduation of the IEA school of TAFE yesterday. The course is delivered in partnership with the PNG Counselling Association and Child Fund.

IEA School of TAFE Manager, Dr William Pedley said; “We have the first time in PNG Certificate in Counselling awarded to certified Counsellors in PNG. That’s the culmination of a year and a half of work with that particular group.”

Certificate 4 in Counselling reflects the role of counsellors, who work with clients on personal and psychological issues using established counselling modalities.

It is the use of communication, micro - counselling and interviewing skills and drawing on varied counselling therapies to assist clients.

Pedley further elaborated that the college is looking at expanding courses for students to have access to the world of work.

“We are considering to run fashion and design next year. Also, next year we are planning on delivering rugby league coaching certification, logistics courses, because there are no logistics courses being run in PNG at the moment. Also we are thinking of delivering courses for dental assistance. So, there is a lot of courses we provide to give our students access to the world of work,” he said.