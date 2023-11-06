Tackling school fights

While many call for tougher penalties to be implemented in schools, Duaro Embi is addressing this cycle of violence by equipping teachers through the school counsellors’ program.

He believes that helping students realise their mistakes and the repercussions of their decisions is the best approach and will mould them into becoming better citizens in future.

Embi is the non-formal school coordinator of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morobe Province.

He says while he does not have the answer to solving school fights, he plays his part by supporting good initiatives that could address this disruptive behaviour among students.

And one of them is school-based counselling, which aims to empower teachers with skills necessary to guide students away from violence.

Embi recently facilitated a school counsellors’ training at the ELCPNG Ampo headquarters in Lae, where 20 teachers were trained by the Digicel Foundation’s Men of Honour program manager, Stanley Bakere, who taught them how to screen for alcohol and drug abuse, and to develop simple treatment plans for users.

“Substance abuse is another instigator of violence in schools,” he outlined. “So I invited him (Bakere) so that he could help our school-based counsellors with the skills and the know-how of how to identify and counsel students with drug and alcohol issues.

“It was very empowering because the current threat to peace is drug and alcohol abuse. And we can see, it’s evident everywhere. And there are very few people who have the skill to deal with people with that problem and we were very blessed to have the trainer from Digicel Foundation to pass on the skills to our teacher counsellors and they were so appreciative. It also passed on to me and I achieved my dream – in one way – by completing this training.”

Embi started the training program in 2015, while the first school-based counsellors’ training was conducted in 2016, which was attended by 32 teachers and chaplains. He estimates that over 100 school counsellors have been trained.

However, their issue now is monitoring and supporting those already trained, as school administrations and responsible education agencies do not see the importance of school counselling.

Because of his efforts, he was one of three ambassadors selected from the Momase region for Digicel Foundation’s 2023 seventh season of Men of Honour awards, and he was also the ‘Unsung Hero’ recipient.