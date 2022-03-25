Tabubil-Telefomin Highway update

The Department of National Planning and Monitoring outlined that there are 14 road corridors under the Connect PNG Program.

“It is expected that within the 20-funding year program life, a new level of development transformation can be realised throughout the country,” stated the department.

One such road is the Tabubil to Telefomin Highway in the Star Mountains region bordering Western and West Sepik provinces. This road forms part of the Western Border Corridor Highway under the PNG Connect Program.

Starting from a 5 kilometre existing road outside of Tabubil, at Migalsim Village, the current progress of road works is up to about 45 kilometres, and is nearing the Sandaun provincial border.

“The current road works involved breaking new ground over the upper edges of the Hindenburg Wall and started trailing downward towards Telefomin.

“The final leg of this connectivity will involve digging through another 20 kilometres of new land to connect into Telefomin.

“This is expected to take another 12 to 15 months.

“The total road expenditure of this work is K145 million, which is now fully funded through the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme Program, oversighted by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring.

“The Ok-Tedi Mining Limited Tax Credit Scheme team oversees the engineering, and works contracting, with its contractors, are involved in the core development with the Provincial Works doing supervision.”