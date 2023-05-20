Tabari market vendors moved temporarily

The construction of a new craft market is built as a part of the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) Amazing Port Moresby Boroko Precinct Transformation Project.

Vendors were moved earlier this month after months of planning and awareness by the NCDC Management and with the full support of the NCDC Board, Governor Powes Parkop and the City Manager, Ravu Frank.

Tabari market vendors have complied and are pleased with NCDC’s recognition of PNG Local arts and crafts and its importance to build a proper facility with safe and clean for all.

Frank had requested the full cooperation of all vendors and the public, saying that this was only one part of a larger vision of creating a city that is safe, clean, healthy and planned, starting by changing the City one street at a time.

“We will make Port Moresby a planned, healthy, safe, clean and livable city, especially for our mothers and daughters, and the change is beginning in Boroko. We must all embrace the positive change and work with the City Authorities,” he stated.

The Boroko Precinct Transformation Project was initiated on the 1st of December, 2022 and since then NCDC has conducted extensive awareness on these plans.

If the temporary market is fully occupied, craft members will be asked to use free spaces at the Boroko fruits and vegetables market, whilst construction of the new market facility is underway.