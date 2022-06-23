Sympathies offered to Sir Peter’s family

Kramer said he was contacted by Sir Peter’s son, Andrew Barter, who confirmed that his father, aged 82, had passed away at 7am today (22nd June 2022) at the Cairns Hospital in Australia.

“Sir Peter travelled to Brisbane a month ago for urgent medical treatment after becoming very ill in Madang. He had a rare terminal heart condition that developed into an internal infection,” Kramer said.

“Because of his age and the extent of the infection, doctors could not do much to improve his condition. He returned to his family home in Cairns to spend time with his grandchildren before his passing at the hospital, which he was brought to then for medical attention.”

Kramer, who is the current Minister for Immigration and Border Security, recognised Sir Peter’s contributions as a former Minister for Health and Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, and as a former regional member, and governor of Madang Province.

“Sir Peter was a two-term Member of Parliament. He retired as Governor in 2007 following medical advice.

“He continued though to play an active role in overseeing his family businesses in Madang and Cairns, supported various community-based organisations in our province, and through his Melanesian Foundation, created tangible benefits for many villages in the Madang and Sepik provinces,” outlined Kramer.

“Sir Peter committed his public and personal life to Papua New Guinea. I trust that his family will find some comfort in the outpouring of grief from around the country and the world showing the respect many people had for him, and also solace in remembering his achievements and the full life he lived.”