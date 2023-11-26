Swire Scholarships empower technical education

Community Engagement Manager at Steamships Ltd, Hane Toua shed light on the newly launched Swire Hire Education Program during an interview with our newsroom.

The initiative introduces two scholarships: the Swire University Scholarship and the Taiku College Scholarship.

Toua emphasized that the IEA College of TAFE plays a pivotal role as a partner institution for the Taiku College Scholarship. Acting as a conduit, TAFE assists in promoting and creating awareness about the scholarship, targeting grade twelve school leavers for the year 2023.

The scholarships aim to support students who opt for technical education at IEA College of TAFE, covering tuition fees for five students in 2024. Toua outlined eligibility criteria, including being a Papua New Guinean student, completing grade twelve in 2023, and a preference for those from lower-income families.

Highlighting the philanthropic aspect, Toua stated: "The purpose of the scholarship program is to support students from lower-income families or those who have difficult financial backgrounds."

She stressed Swire's commitment to alleviating the financial burden on families, allowing students to focus on their studies and pursue their dreams.

This venture marks an expansion of Swire's philanthropic engagement program in Papua New Guinea, aligning with its century-long presence in the region.

The scholarships, primarily Swire-funded, represent a significant step in supporting technical and vocational education, as well as university undergraduate degree programs—an endeavour complementing Steamships' existing contributions to education, health, and social well-being.