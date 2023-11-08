Swire Scholarships 2023 on offer

The fully funding scholarships for Swire University Scholarships and Taikoo College Scholarships will enable Papua New Guinean students to access financial support for vocational and tertiary studies for the academic year 2024.

Each year, the scholarships will enable 15 Papua New Guinean students to access financial support for vocational training and tertiary studies.

The total scholarship value is at K275,000 per annum and it is anticipated that this program runs indefinitely.

The Swire Higher Education Scholarships Programme (SHESP) is a part of JS&S increased community engagement in PNG.

The Swire Scholarships will complement Steamship’s Community Grants Programme with a focus on Education, which supports early childhood learning and primary schools.

Managing Director of Steamships, Rupert Bray said, “This investment demonstrates Swire’s commitment to enabling young Papua New Guineans access to higher education through the provision of fully funded scholarships. As long-term investors in PNG, Swire recognizes the need to invest in the communities in which it operates and always strives to be a force for good wherever it operates in the world.”

Swire recognizes that many families in PNG face challenges paying tuition fees, preventing young people from pursuing higher education.

He said there are two types of scholarships available to eligible Papua New Guinean students.

Swire University Scholarships (SUS) are open to (a) High-achieving continuing undergraduate students who have attained excellent academic results and enrolled at any of the four main universities, i.e University of Papua New Guinea, University of Technology, Pacific Adventist University and the Divine Word University. Taikoo College Scholarships (TCS) which are open to; Grade 12 school leavers who have applied for Technical and Vocational Education Training at the IEA College of TAFE; and High-achieving students who come from lower-income families or difficult financial backgrounds. TCS scholarship recipients get support for one academic year of their study programme.

There is an Eligibility Criteria, which include:

Be a PNG Citizen

Already enrolled at or be able to satisfy the admission requirements of the institution for the study programme which they are applying for

Not have any disciplinary issues from the institution

The applications open on 8th of November and will close on 29th December, 2023. Successful applicants will be formally advised in January 24, 2024.