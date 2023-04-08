SWEEP-TB rollout in Daru

It will be implemented by the Burnet Institute and supported by World Vision. The project was launched during the recent World TB Day commemoration in Daru.



SWEEP-TB stands for Systematic Island-Wide Engagement & Elimination Project for TB. SWEEP-TB is translated in the Kiwai language as TB Ko’omiriti Daru nirowa!



As part of SWEEP, a team of TB advocates will visit homes and invite members of communities to get tested for TB at mobile screening clinics.



The TB program in Daru is very active and around 90% of people who are diagnosed with TB complete their treatment – one of the highest completion rates in the world.



Western PHA acknowledges the support of the Australian Government through the PNGAusPartnership to fight TB in the province.