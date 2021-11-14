Susu Mamas Receive K20,000

For the past 30 years of operation, Susu Mamas has been supporting and promoting breast-feeding for infants and helping women and children.

Since 2011, the emphasis has been on the provision of integrated Family and Youth health services at urban health facilities, rural and settlement mobile outreach clinics and in partnership with other government and non-government health care providers.

These past few years the NGO has expanded its reach across the country bringing to the communities much needed services.

Theodist Ltd CEO, Kumar Baliah, said in a press conference that they have been impressed with the work done by Susu Mamas PNG by showing admiration and recognizing the important role they play in our communities despite facing financial constraints due to the pandemic.

“With the current economic environment driven by the pandemic, we are aware that Susu Mamas has had some challenges in raising finances to support their services, therefore, we are making a donation of K20, 000 to them. This is our support to a very important PNG icon,” said Mr Baliah.

Susu Mamas Fundraising Committee Chairman, Lata Milner thanked Theodist Ltd for their support and generosity saying that this donation would enable their health care staff to continue to provide the much-needed services to women and children.

Milner added: “This year, so far 400, 000 women and children have been provided with free medical services and the impact it has on their families is massive. We are grateful and blessed to have your support.”

As one of its pillars of corporate social responsibility is to support communities, Susu Mamas PNG is an integral part of society, and Theodist Ltd thanks them in recognition for the services they provide.