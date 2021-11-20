Susu Mamas Inc Needs Financial Support

Susu Mamas PNG Inc. recently appealed for help to raise funds in meeting its target of K350,000 to keep their branches throughout PNG operating.

The institution has been operating in the country for over 30 years, provides services to over 400, 000 women and children in their centres nationwide and through their outreach programs.

In their appeal, Susu Mamas stated that they were facing a crisis and would need to start terminating 150 nurses and closing centres unless funds could be raised.

The government currently supports Susu Mamas 20 percent of the funding, while the other two areas of funding comes from the Australian government and from private sponsorship.

Minister for Health and HIV/Aids, Jelta Wong said: “It’s a very important entity, it’s the foundation of the Health Department, it reaches places where the NDoH cannot reach. I’ve spoken to the relevant foreign partners as well as the secretary to finish a report on how we can fast track and move forward in correcting the issue that we have with Susu Mamas.

“I will ensure we have an outcome of this by the end of next week, because Susu Mamas is the foundation that alloy of us subscribe to and support and it will be a sad day if we don’t help this institution.”

Minister Wong was responding to questions posed by Governor for Oro Province, Gray Juffa, regarding the issues facing Susu Mamas.