Suspension of PNGDF Commander unsound, says Namah

Namah said suspending the strategic leadership of the Force for a tactical training mishap that caused injuries and fatalities appears to be based on very poor advice'.

In a statement issued last Friday announcing the suspension of PNGDF Commander, Major General Mark Goina, Prime Minister said: “The Commander's suspension is to allow the General Board Of Inquiry into the incident to take place with Independence and Integrity, and also to safe guard the dignity of the Commander.”

Namah stated that this is all superficial.

“I understand that immediately after the training incident, the Commander suspended the entire training unit involved including the Commanding Officer of Goldie River Training Depot and an internal investigation commenced.

“Why suspend the Commander when there are layers of authority between the training unit and the Commander? The Chief of Training and the Deputy Commander should be suspended as well.

“It simply makes no sense to suspend the Commander and not the entire training command below him.

He said the last time PNGDF saw a Defence Board of Inquiry was in 2005 involving a clandestine operation that flew Solomon Islands Attorney General Julian Moti to Munda Island in the Solomons.

He reiterated that the strategic leadership of the Force was part of the decision authorizing the use of the PNGDF aircraft and yet the Commander was not suspended during the inquiry.

“In fact he fully cooperated with the inquiry,” said Namah.

Namah urged the Prime Minister and the National Executive Council to consult with professionals and seek proper advice on such matters.

“People are watching us and they can see the lack of consistency in our decision-making,” warned Mr Namah.

“Allow the Commander to get to the bottom of this incident. Those soldiers killed and wounded during the training exercise are his soldiers and he owes it to their families.

“This is too soon for Government to intervene in a matter of this nature especially in suspending the Commander because it serves no purpose at all. Anywhere in the world injuries and fatalities in military training are not uncommon and it is the responsibility of the strategic leadership of the force to investigate and hold the training unit command accountable.



“Having said these, I want to extend my since condolences to the families of the two soldiers killed in the training, and those that were injured. I pray that truth shall be revealed through the Board of Inquiry and bring you all closure and peace.