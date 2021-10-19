Suspension of Clinical Examinations at POMGEN

This is part of the scale down of services at the hospital due to rise in cases of the Delta Variant.

The circular read, ‘Due to the spike in COVID-19 clinical cases in the hospital and the unprecedented exertion of pressure on the already limited capacity the hospital can cater for.’

The circular stated that it is important that clinicians, nurses and support staff be deployed in efforts to combat and mitigate the efforts of COVID-19 in the hospital.

PMGH CEO Dr. Paki Molumi has urged the full cooperation from everyone to adhere to the instruction during this difficult period.