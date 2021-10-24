Suspended PA penalised

Governor Dua said the 14-day ultimatum starts on Friday, 22th of October, 2021.

Dua said the disciplinary charges stem from an investigation sanctioned by the National

Executive Council (NEC) on the suspended provincial administrator in June this year.

The governor said NEC directed the Department of Personal Management to work with the Provincial Administration to carry out the investigation. The investigation is complete and ready to be served to Mr Temai.

“We do not know the whereabouts of the suspended PA Mr Temai and therefore I am using the media outlets to relay the message for Mr Temai to come to Chimbu (so) his charges will be served in person, and not to a third party or agents. He must come in person to receive the charges and respond,” Governor Dua said.

The Governor said there is credible evidence that Mr Temai needs to answer to.

“Because I cannot contact Mr Temai directly. He (Temai) went into hiding due to other purported criminal allegations, (and) there is no way we can find (him),” the governor added.