Suspended detective arraigned

Senior Sergeant Pakiapon was arrested and charged by police for investigating allegations of sexual assault (rape) against the Commissioner of Police, David Manning.

Presiding Magistrate Albert Daniels read out his charges and explained his constitutional rights.

It was alleged that from 12th-15th of March 2024, the defendant filed an affidavit applying for Arrest Act Chapter 339 Section 8 for a Magistrate of the Waigani District Court to issue a Warrant for Arrest for the Commissioner of Police, David Manning.

Pakiapon submitted evidence surrounding several allegations against the accused including sexual assault (rape), abduction and deprivation of liberty; all dating back to the year 2000.

The offences under sections 351, Abduction of girls under 16, subsection 355 (a) Deprivation of Liberty, and Section 374, Rape, do not require warrants for arrest. However, the standard procedures involved with the issue of an Arrest Warrant are required to be supported by relevant documents.

The notice of motion was the detective failing to invoke a specific court to hear the application. The verifying affidavit in support must be done by a Senior Police Officer, more specifically, a commissioned officer of the police. Because of this, the Magistrate refused the application on 15th March 2024.

On Wednesday 01st May 2024, the Commissioner submitted a statement of complaint against the defendant. Police acted upon the complaint and arrested and charged the defendant for causing disaffection under section 136 (1) (a) of the Police Force Act 1998. He was released on a K1,000 bail on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024.

Pakiapon was supposed to be arraigned on Friday, May 3rd. However, his matter was transferred from Magistrate Paul Puri Nii to Magistrate Daniels which prolonged the arraignment process until yesterday, when his matter was listed for arraignment.

Magistrate Daniels adjourned the matter to June 27th, 2024, for police to present their hand-up brief.