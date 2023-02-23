Suspects surrender to ENB police

The 14 youths from Kopi, at the Nukumal Plantation in the Laup Ward surrendered at 5pm in the heavy downpour.

Sinivit LLG President, Boniface Gerep, commended the 14 youths for surrendering, and thanked their elders for cooperating.

He further advised that the Sinivit LLG will today assist the women and children who were left homeless after their houses were burnt down over the weekend.

“Assistance is on humanitarian grounds,” he stated.

Gerep said the 14 youths were escorted to Kokopo by one of the police units engaged in the weeklong police operation in the LLG this week.