Suspects break into pharmacy, police on lookout

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said at 3.30am, about six suspects held up the building’s security guard with a staple gun and used an iron bar to break through the front door.

The suspects stole mobile phones, laptops, speakers, earphones, memory devices, soft drinks and biscuits; items amounting to K20,684.

“The CCTV footage was able to capture the identities of the suspects,” said PPC Yapu.

“Police are working on some good leads and with the help of the CCTV footage, they will be able to arrest the suspects soon.

“Those suspects will go out on the street to sell those stolen goods and I appeal to the public to report them to police.

“Buying stolen items is an offence under the law and people can be arrested for receiving or for being in possession of stolen goods.”

He said the pharmacy sells medical supplies and drugs that are, most times, out of stock in health facilities.

He urged residents to respect the outlet.