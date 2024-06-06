Suspects arrested for stealing

It was alleged that the female complainant reported to police that the suspects broke into her room through the window and stole several items including two smartphones, a hand watch, and a pair of wireless earbuds on the above date.

Central Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector Joseph Salle police acted on the complaint and arrested the suspects who are now detained at the 15 Mile police cells in the Central Province.

The PPC said the suspects would be processed and formal charges would be laid against them when all the necessary information is made available.

Salle added that all the stolen items were recovered by Bereina police and returned to the owner.