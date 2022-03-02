Suspect In Madang Killing Surrenders

A police team led by outgoing Madang police commander, acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, went on patrol to various settlements and surrounding communities calling on suspects to surrender. After the police call, a suspect allegedly involved in the robbery gave himself up to police on Monday afternoon.

Acting Supt. Rubiang said the suspect who surrendered was identified as Max Wus, 23 from Sotmeri village in Wosera, East Sepik Province. He said the suspect was escorted to the police station by his parents. The suspect resides at the 26-Roundabout settlement near Madang town.

Acting Supt. Rubiang said four other suspects are still at large, adding that they all live at the DCA settlement and are known to police.

The Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Northern Region Peter Guinness thanked the police officers in Madang for their efforts in working closely with the community in rounding up the suspect.

ACP Guinness said it is the way leaders in Madang should be working to fight crime in the province. He also thanked the community leaders for negotiating with the suspect’s family for his surrender and others for providing information to the police for the other suspects’ whereabouts and identity.

He called on the other suspects on the run must surrender to the police.

ACP Guinness said, “Don’t let the police to come and look for you because you will regret when the police come and look for you. The police will catch up with you if you try to escape. The police know you and you will not hide. Therefore, I want you all to make your way to the police station and surrender.”

According to police, it was alleged that on Thursday 24 February, about five armed men robbed Weng Yenquing, 41, of Fujian province of China who was the Manager of the Weng/Good Life Supermarket.

During the robbery Weng was shot on his chest that resulted in his death, he was then rushed to the Modilon General Hospital but died later on.

Soon after his death, the Chinese community in Madang met with Acting Supt. Rubiang and demanded that police arrest the suspects involved. Police has given assurance that arrests will be made soon.