Suspect in ambulance rampage apprehended

He was held by National Criminal Intelligence Unit members and Special Response Unit 108 at Igam Block on Tuesday night after evading arrest.

The ambulance was attacked on Saturday, November 25th, when responding to a report of an emergency.

SJA reported that the suspect approached the vehicle with a hammer and inflicted significant damage.

“Based on the information available, we believe the attacker made a false call to the ambulance service to lure the ambulance to the scene,” said SJA.

Two of the officers present at that time escaped without physical injury but were traumatised by the event.

The office of the Member for Lae highlighted that the St John Ambulance is a critical service provider for the people of Lae.

“They provide service to people in need and emergency. They are not a PMV bus service or a business.

“The taxpayers of Lae contribute K500,000, through the Lae City Authority (LCA), to keep this essential service running.

“The ambulance officers work hard. Some of these workers are volunteers who risk their lives and work long hours to provide this vital service to our community.

“If anyone in Lae causes damages to St John or any government service that comes to your community, police will find you. Law will deal with you.

“We do not condone this type of behaviour in Lae. If your family is involved or supports you, you will be evicted from Lae and face the full brunt of the law.

“Congratulations and keep up the good work, our hardworking policemen and women. And a big thank you to the community who assisted.”