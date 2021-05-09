Suspect’s mental state to be assessed

The 29-year-old man was arrested and detained for the death of his two sons, aged 5 and 3, at Port Moresby's Morata One settlement on Tuesday April 27th.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Gideon Ikumu, said: “At the time of the incident, we don’t know the mental state of the person that committed the double murder.”

The suspect was detained at the police station while police were waiting for medical officers to examine him.

It is believed the killing occurred after the man had a bitter argument with his wife.