Survivor Recalls Tragic Story

Survivor Ezekiel Sauba recalls the fateful incident that happened on the 02nd of February 2012. He described the incident as fatal. Everything had happened within a split of a second.

Around 4 to 5 in the morning when the first wave hit the right-hand side of the ship, Sauba said he put out his hand to touch the water and while at it, the killer wave that came after, tipped the ship over.

“A lot of people could have been saved,” he said.

When the first wave hit the ship his friend late Phillip Batari took a picture of the wave and asked Ezekiel for credits so he could post the picture on Facebook. Little did he know that was the last thing he would do.

When the second killer wave hit the ship, Sauba dived into it and that was the last time he too, saw his friend.

During the ordeal, Sauba tried to save others who were struggling and gasping for air. He couldn’t save two others, as he tried to save his own life by swimming away from the ship’s propeller.

“It’s a nightmare to us the survivors and a lot of times we feel bad for being a survivor,” Sauba admitted.

After Sauba and his friends were rescued they were taken to Lae, and then sent back to their home provinces.

He added they had appealed to the government at that time to compensate the survivors, but nothing has been forthcoming since 2012.