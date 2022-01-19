Surgical equipment for ANGAU

Worth AUD$124,000, the equipment was received by Morobe Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr Kipas Binga, and MoPHA director Curative Health Services, Dr Steven James.

A small ceremony was hosted today within the new paediatric ward of the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital, where the drill set, worth over K300,000, was presented.

Dr James said the top-of-the-range equipment will be handed over to the orthopaedic department; the unit that deals with the correction of deformities of bones or muscles.

“I’m very privileged and happy that the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons can provide us this worthy equipment,” he stated.

“The one that we have is more than 20 years (old); we’ve been using it. We improvise, try as much as possible to continue.

“When you have proper tools, work becomes easier and fast.”

Dr James, who is also an orthopaedist, said the drill set will be used in the fixation of fractures, where implants will be attached to bone fragments to reduce the fracture and prevent movement.

“Without that, you cannot just hand drill,” he stated. “Like the femur (thigh bone); these are very tough bones. You cannot hand drill, you will never make any impact.

“You need electrical or battery-operated equipment to assist you with such.

“With the current, old equipment that we have, when I do a two- or three-hour big bone case, you’re going through hell. You imagine a plumber trying to fix something in a hole; that’s exactly how orthopaedic operations are.”

Dr James said the new modern equipment will now make their jobs easier.

He however, added that the operating theatre will be utilising the drill set in the absence of a computerised tomography (CT) scan.

“Scans, x-rays, those are things that you need to use. Currently, we don’t have the luxury of such things but then, we can’t wait for such. We have to improvise and then at least we get some things so that we help improve the functions of our operations.”

(The new drill set will be used to assist in operations like the external fixation of a tibia fracture. This is the leg of a Grade Six student who fractured his shin bone in a fight)