Surge In Number Of Internet Users

According to Datareportal, there were 1.37 million internet users in PNG in January 2021.

The internet penetration in PNG stood at 15.2% in January 2021.

However, Senior Manager in Deloitte’s Risk and Consulting Practice in PNG, Alberto Cimas said as PNG catches up in its adoption of digital technologies, there is an urgent need to improve cybersecurity.

Cimas said PNG businesses were prone to common ransom ware attacks - a type of disruptive software that prevents users from accessing their system or personal files and demands ransom payment in order to regain access.

With the establishment of the Cybercrime Code Act 2016 in place, it defines and establishes acts or omissions that constitute offences committed through the use of information and communication technology (ICT) or cybercrime.

National Information and Communication Technology Authority (NICTA) is responsible for the implementation of the National ICT Act, 2009.

NICTA’S primary mandate is to regulate the ICT industry. It will coordinate with industry, regional and international bodies and provide timely advice to the Government on issues relating to Cybercrime, emerging trends and practices and possible solutions.

However, in October of 2021, the Finance Department was hacked by hackers who froze the Government’s pay system; the Integrated Financial Management System.

The hackers demanded payment of Bitcoin to return access to the Government.

The PNG National Cyber Security Center was launched in November 2018, an initiative of the partnership between Australia and PNG.

The Center aimed at playing a key role in securing the APEC Leader’s Week in Port Moresby.

The Center was said to protect PNG in the long-term as the country will benefit from the advanced communications technology while protecting critical information and communications technology infrastructure from incidents.

Despite this, PNG’s Finance Department was still hacked in 2021.

This begs the question, is the National Cyber Security Center well equipped to protect public information held in Government Departments?