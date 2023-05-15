Supreme Court refuses Mokono’s appeal

Single man presiding Judge Justice Derek Hartshorn refused to grant stay orders after he was not convinced by Mr. Mokono’s “arguable grounds” presented by his lawyer, Wesley Bigi of Henao Lawyers.

However, Justice Hartshorn acknowledged the appeal by Mr Mokono that will come before the Supreme Court for substantive hearing on a date soon to be set.

Effectively, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the National Court on April 28, 2023 by Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Ambeng Kandakasi that “proper process” was not followed in the appointment of NHC Managing Director in 2021.

This effectively means that everything goes back to the drawing board, requiring the NHC Board, if any, to convene and re-initiate the process of appointment of a managing director of the NHC sooner rather than later.