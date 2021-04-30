Supreme Court to proceed with Manning’s appeal

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of police human resource, Sylvester Kalaut and Fred Yakasa’s objection to the appeal was refused by the court this afternoon.

In January 2021, the National Court found that the appointment of David Manning as the Police Commissioner was unlawful because he did not possess any tertiary qualifications.

Following this ruling, Manning filed for an appeal at the Supreme Court on the 28th of January which the court granted an order to stay this decision until a ruling is made on the appeal.

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of police human resource, Sylvester Kalaut and former police senior officer Fred Yakasa then objected to this decision within the 14 days when the notice of appeal was served to them, on the grounds that Manning’s appeal was defective and incompetent.

In his ruling handed down this afternoon, Justice Les Gavara-Nanu refused the duo’s objections.

One of the courts reasons was that the applicant David Manning has an arguable case on question of compliance with the national court order number 10 and so proper arguments must be presented at appeal proper trial.