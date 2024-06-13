Supreme Court hears VONC

When hearing the matter today, the Presiding Judge Justice Derek Hartshorn ordered the Speaker and the Attorney General to submit their application by Friday 14th of June 2024.

Hartshorn adjourned the matter to June 18th for a hearing.

The lawyer representing the Opposition, Philip Tabuchi said because the Speaker and the Attorney General were named as interested parties to the reference, the Court has ordered them to file and serve the replications to intervene in the case.

“The Speaker and the Attorney General are not automatic parties they have to file to justify why they should be joined to the case.

“These are just basic standard procedural matters that the court has turned its mind to in this case,” Tabuchi said.

Meanwhile, the opposition is seeking an interpretation of the Speaker’s decision on the motion of a Vote of No Confidence.

Among the reliefs that they are seeking is for Parliament to be recalled.